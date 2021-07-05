Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) Receives Hold Rating from Evercore ISI

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA)‘s stock had its “hold” rating restated by equities researchers at Evercore ISI in a research report issued on Friday, TipRanks reports. They currently have a $52.00 target price on the pharmacy operator’s stock. Evercore ISI’s target price indicates a potential upside of 7.95% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Truist Securities cut their price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $58.00 to $52.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $41.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $55.00 to $52.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $72.00 to $68.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.37.

Shares of NASDAQ:WBA traded down $0.54 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $48.17. 15,868,368 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,969,526. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.25, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.47. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $53.38. Walgreens Boots Alliance has a twelve month low of $33.36 and a twelve month high of $57.05.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, June 30th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.21. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a net margin of 1.66% and a return on equity of 20.79%. The business had revenue of $34.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.47 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.71 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Walgreens Boots Alliance will post 4.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Walgreens Boots Alliance during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Walgreens Boots Alliance during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Krane Funds Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Walgreens Boots Alliance during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 280.1% during the 1st quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 517 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 381 shares during the period. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P acquired a new position in Walgreens Boots Alliance during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. 55.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Walgreens Boots Alliance

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and beauty retail company. It operates through three segments: Retail Pharmacy USA, Retail Pharmacy International, and Pharmaceutical Wholesale. The Retail Pharmacy USA segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, wellness, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores.

