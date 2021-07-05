Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) is Academy Capital Management Inc. TX’s 10th Largest Position

Academy Capital Management Inc. TX lessened its stake in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 0.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 464,024 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 3,136 shares during the quarter. Comcast accounts for approximately 4.8% of Academy Capital Management Inc. TX’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Academy Capital Management Inc. TX’s holdings in Comcast were worth $25,108,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CMCSA. Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Comcast by 274.7% during the first quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 562 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 412 shares during the last quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Comcast during the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Retirement Group LLC lifted its stake in Comcast by 240.3% during the first quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 684 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 483 shares during the last quarter. ADE LLC purchased a new stake in Comcast during the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Summit Wealth Group LLC purchased a new stake in Comcast during the first quarter worth approximately $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.89% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on CMCSA. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Comcast from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Comcast from $61.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Comcast from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. TD Securities lifted their price target on Comcast from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Comcast in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $48.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Comcast has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $62.95.

CMCSA traded up $0.67 during trading on Monday, reaching $58.42. 10,668,607 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,582,572. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $56.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $267.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.02. Comcast Co. has a 1 year low of $39.03 and a 1 year high of $59.11.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The cable giant reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.17. Comcast had a return on equity of 13.75% and a net margin of 11.25%. The business had revenue of $27.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.83 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.77 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Comcast Co. will post 3.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 7th will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 6th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.71%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.31%.

In related news, Director Kenneth J. Bacon sold 3,966 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.83, for a total value of $233,319.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 33,611 shares in the company, valued at $1,977,335.13. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Brian L. Roberts sold 709,673 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.20, for a total value of $39,173,949.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 717,670 shares of company stock worth $39,636,593 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.04% of the company’s stock.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, wireless, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand, as well as sells advertising.

