SCSK Co. (OTCMKTS:SCSKF) Short Interest Update

SCSK Co. (OTCMKTS:SCSKF) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 43,400 shares, a decline of 17.2% from the May 31st total of 52,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ? days.

SCSK stock remained flat at $$54.41 during midday trading on Monday. SCSK has a 12-month low of $54.41 and a 12-month high of $62.00. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $56.99.

SCSKF has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup upgraded SCSK from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded SCSK from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets raised SCSK from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th.

SCSK Corporation provides information technology (IT) services in Japan and internationally. The company's Manufacturing & Telecommunication Systems Business segment offers IT solutions for core systems, manufacturing and information management systems, supply chain management (SCM), and customer relationship management (CRM) systems for manufacturing, telecommunication, and energy industries.

