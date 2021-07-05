Short Interest in Jumia Technologies AG (NYSE:JMIA) Decreases By 16.8%

Jumia Technologies AG (NYSE:JMIA) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,510,000 shares, a decline of 16.8% from the May 31st total of 15,040,000 shares. Currently, 14.0% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 6,360,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.0 days.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its position in shares of Jumia Technologies by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 9,171,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $325,217,000 after acquiring an additional 213,662 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Jumia Technologies by 685.1% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,812,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,120,000 after acquiring an additional 1,581,300 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Jumia Technologies during the 1st quarter worth about $40,981,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Jumia Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $44,169,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Jumia Technologies by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 769,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,293,000 after acquiring an additional 25,407 shares in the last quarter. 24.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Renaissance Capital raised Jumia Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.00.

JMIA traded down $0.93 on Monday, hitting $27.72. 3,366,048 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,392,772. Jumia Technologies has a twelve month low of $5.36 and a twelve month high of $69.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 4.91 and a quick ratio of 4.84. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $28.87.

About Jumia Technologies

Jumia Technologies AG operates an e-commerce platform in Africa, Portugal, Germany, and the United Arab Emirates. The company's platform consists of marketplace that connects sellers with consumers; logistics service that enables the shipment and delivery of packages from sellers to consumers; and payment service, which facilitates transactions to participants active on the company's platform in selected markets.

