Brenntag SE (FRA:BNR) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Brenntag SE (FRA:BNR) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twelve analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have assigned a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is €76.71 ($90.25).

Several research firms have issued reports on BNR. Independent Research set a €72.00 ($84.71) target price on Brenntag and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €82.00 ($96.47) target price on Brenntag and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €94.00 ($110.59) target price on Brenntag and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €67.00 ($78.82) price objective on Brenntag and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €85.50 ($100.59) price objective on Brenntag and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th.

Shares of FRA:BNR traded down €0.54 ($0.64) during trading on Wednesday, hitting €78.22 ($92.02). 534,898 shares of the company were exchanged. The firm’s 50 day moving average is €76.68. Brenntag has a 52-week low of €43.06 ($50.66) and a 52-week high of €56.25 ($66.18).

Brenntag SE purchases and supplies various industrial and specialty chemicals, and ingredients in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It provides value-added services, such as just-in-time delivery, product mixing, blending, repackaging, inventory management, and drum return handling, as well as technical and laboratory services for specialty chemicals.

