Brenntag SE (FRA:BNR) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Brenntag SE (FRA:BNR) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twelve analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have assigned a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is €76.71 ($90.25).

Several research firms have issued reports on BNR. Independent Research set a €72.00 ($84.71) target price on Brenntag and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €82.00 ($96.47) target price on Brenntag and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €94.00 ($110.59) target price on Brenntag and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €67.00 ($78.82) price objective on Brenntag and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €85.50 ($100.59) price objective on Brenntag and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th.

Shares of FRA:BNR traded down €0.54 ($0.64) during trading on Wednesday, hitting €78.22 ($92.02). 534,898 shares of the company were exchanged. The firm’s 50 day moving average is €76.68. Brenntag has a 52-week low of €43.06 ($50.66) and a 52-week high of €56.25 ($66.18).

About Brenntag

Brenntag SE purchases and supplies various industrial and specialty chemicals, and ingredients in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It provides value-added services, such as just-in-time delivery, product mixing, blending, repackaging, inventory management, and drum return handling, as well as technical and laboratory services for specialty chemicals.

