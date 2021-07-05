Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $75.84 Million

Equities research analysts forecast that Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA) will report sales of $75.84 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for Ambarella’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $75.50 million to $76.59 million. Ambarella posted sales of $50.11 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 51.3%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, September 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Ambarella will report full year sales of $300.22 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $290.00 million to $305.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $348.98 million, with estimates ranging from $337.74 million to $377.08 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Ambarella.

Get Ambarella alerts:

Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 31st. The semiconductor company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.06. Ambarella had a negative net margin of 23.12% and a negative return on equity of 11.63%. The firm had revenue of $70.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $68.64 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.04 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 28.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on shares of Ambarella from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Ambarella from $125.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Bank of America reissued a “sell” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Ambarella in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Ambarella from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, Colliers Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Ambarella in a report on Sunday, March 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $118.42.

AMBA traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $106.00. 280,649 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 602,131. Ambarella has a fifty-two week low of $43.76 and a fifty-two week high of $137.21. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $98.22. The company has a market cap of $3.85 billion, a P/E ratio of -67.52 and a beta of 1.40.

In related news, VP Christopher Day sold 1,445 shares of Ambarella stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.39, for a total value of $146,508.55. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 12,731 shares in the company, valued at $1,290,796.09. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CTO Leslie Kohn sold 5,444 shares of Ambarella stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.39, for a total value of $551,967.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 872,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $88,447,667.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 19,244 shares of company stock valued at $1,945,614 over the last ninety days. 5.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Credit Agricole S A acquired a new stake in Ambarella in the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in shares of Ambarella by 56.7% during the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 873 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 316 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of Ambarella during the 4th quarter worth about $138,000. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ambarella during the 1st quarter worth about $208,000. Finally, Creative Planning acquired a new position in shares of Ambarella during the 1st quarter worth about $209,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.35% of the company’s stock.

About Ambarella

Ambarella, Inc develops semiconductor solutions for video that enable high-definition (HD) and ultra HD compression, image processing, and deep neural network processing worldwide. The company's system-on-a-chip designs integrated HD video processing, image processing, artificial intelligence computer vision algorithms, audio processing, and system functions onto a single chip for delivering video and image quality, differentiated functionality, and low power consumption.

Further Reading: Strike Price

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Ambarella (AMBA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Ambarella Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ambarella and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.