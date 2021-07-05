Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the ten analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $107.78.
Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ITRI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Itron in a research report on Friday, March 26th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $110.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Itron in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $90.00 target price on the stock. Canaccord Genuity dropped their target price on shares of Itron from $140.00 to $126.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Itron from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their target price on shares of Itron from $127.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th.
In other news, Director Thomas S. Glanville sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.31, for a total value of $198,620.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 7,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $772,532.49. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Joan S. Hooper sold 486 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.95, for a total transaction of $42,257.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 39,230 shares in the company, valued at $3,411,048.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 5,641 shares of company stock worth $537,453 over the last ninety days. 1.25% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Shares of Itron stock traded down $2.54 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $98.33. 10,109 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 478,065. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $93.72. Itron has a 52-week low of $53.49 and a 52-week high of $122.31. The company has a market cap of $4.44 billion, a PE ratio of -72.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 1.16.
Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $519.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $547.37 million. Itron had a negative net margin of 2.58% and a positive return on equity of 8.11%. The firm’s revenue was down 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.57 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Itron will post 2.46 EPS for the current year.
Itron Company Profile
Itron, Inc, a technology and service company, provides end-to-end solutions that help manage operations in the energy, water, and smart city space worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Device Solutions, Networked Solutions, and Outcomes. The Device Solutions segment offers hardware products that are used for measurement, control, or sensing.
