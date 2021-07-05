Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the ten analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $107.78.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ITRI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Itron in a research report on Friday, March 26th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $110.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Itron in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $90.00 target price on the stock. Canaccord Genuity dropped their target price on shares of Itron from $140.00 to $126.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Itron from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their target price on shares of Itron from $127.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th.

In other news, Director Thomas S. Glanville sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.31, for a total value of $198,620.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 7,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $772,532.49. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Joan S. Hooper sold 486 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.95, for a total transaction of $42,257.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 39,230 shares in the company, valued at $3,411,048.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 5,641 shares of company stock worth $537,453 over the last ninety days. 1.25% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of Itron by 69.2% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 450 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio grew its holdings in Itron by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 3,200 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $283,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new position in Itron during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Ellevest Inc. grew its holdings in Itron by 120.9% during the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 667 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its holdings in Itron by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 16,671 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,478,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Itron stock traded down $2.54 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $98.33. 10,109 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 478,065. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $93.72. Itron has a 52-week low of $53.49 and a 52-week high of $122.31. The company has a market cap of $4.44 billion, a PE ratio of -72.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 1.16.

Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $519.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $547.37 million. Itron had a negative net margin of 2.58% and a positive return on equity of 8.11%. The firm’s revenue was down 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.57 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Itron will post 2.46 EPS for the current year.

Itron Company Profile

Itron, Inc, a technology and service company, provides end-to-end solutions that help manage operations in the energy, water, and smart city space worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Device Solutions, Networked Solutions, and Outcomes. The Device Solutions segment offers hardware products that are used for measurement, control, or sensing.

