-$0.07 Earnings Per Share Expected for New Jersey Resources Co. (NYSE:NJR) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that New Jersey Resources Co. (NYSE:NJR) will report ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for New Jersey Resources’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.04 and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.26). New Jersey Resources reported earnings per share of ($0.06) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 16.7%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that New Jersey Resources will report full-year earnings of $2.12 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.09 to $2.13. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $2.25 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.24 to $2.26. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover New Jersey Resources.

New Jersey Resources (NYSE:NJR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.61. New Jersey Resources had a return on equity of 14.67% and a net margin of 12.63%. The company had revenue of $802.19 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $761.34 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.88 EPS. New Jersey Resources’s quarterly revenue was up 25.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

NJR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on New Jersey Resources in a report on Monday, May 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $43.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised New Jersey Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Saturday, May 8th. Williams Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of New Jersey Resources in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Mizuho increased their target price on New Jersey Resources from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Bank of America cut New Jersey Resources from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $39.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, June 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.80.

Shares of NYSE NJR traded down $0.46 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $40.06. The company had a trading volume of 319,809 shares, compared to its average volume of 535,852. New Jersey Resources has a 12-month low of $25.87 and a 12-month high of $44.41. The stock has a market cap of $3.86 billion, a PE ratio of 14.62, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.52. The business’s 50-day moving average is $42.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.29.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th were given a dividend of $0.333 per share. This represents a $1.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.33%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 15th. New Jersey Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.56%.

In other news, VP Timothy F. Shea sold 10,001 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.35, for a total value of $413,541.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 58,406 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,415,088.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director M William Howard, Jr. sold 3,078 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.79, for a total value of $131,707.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $610,057.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Retirement Systems of Alabama grew its position in shares of New Jersey Resources by 0.3% in the first quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 125,629 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,009,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its position in shares of New Jersey Resources by 1.5% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 23,319 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $930,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in shares of New Jersey Resources by 8.8% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 4,234 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $169,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares in the last quarter. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC grew its position in shares of New Jersey Resources by 1.8% in the first quarter. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC now owns 22,020 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $878,000 after purchasing an additional 391 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC grew its position in shares of New Jersey Resources by 5.9% in the first quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 8,002 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $319,000 after purchasing an additional 449 shares in the last quarter. 70.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

New Jersey Resources Company Profile

New Jersey Resources Corporation, an energy services holding company, provides regulated gas distribution, and retail and wholesale energy services. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Distribution, Clean Energy Ventures, Energy Services, and Storage and Transportation. The Natural Gas Distribution segment offers regulated retail natural gas services to approximately 558,000 residential and commercial customers in central and northern New Jersey; provides storage management services; and participates in the off-system sales and capacity release markets.

