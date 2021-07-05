Enable Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:ENBL) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Enable Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:ENBL) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,160,000 shares, a growth of 24.3% from the May 31st total of 4,150,000 shares. Currently, 6.0% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,080,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.8 days.

ENBL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Mizuho reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $7.00 price objective (down from $8.00) on shares of Enable Midstream Partners in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Enable Midstream Partners from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Enable Midstream Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Enable Midstream Partners presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.65.

Shares of ENBL stock traded up $0.02 on Monday, hitting $9.19. The stock had a trading volume of 475,292 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,285,313. The company’s 50 day moving average is $8.66. The company has a market cap of $4.01 billion, a PE ratio of 45.95 and a beta of 2.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.34. Enable Midstream Partners has a 12-month low of $3.94 and a 12-month high of $9.91.

Enable Midstream Partners (NYSE:ENBL) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $970.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $741.79 million. Enable Midstream Partners had a net margin of 5.03% and a return on equity of 5.31%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.19 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Enable Midstream Partners will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 13th were issued a dividend of $0.165 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 12th. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.18%. Enable Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 95.65%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in Enable Midstream Partners by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 39,865 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $210,000 after buying an additional 2,108 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in Enable Midstream Partners by 14.8% during the first quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 18,891 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $122,000 after buying an additional 2,436 shares during the last quarter. SageGuard Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in Enable Midstream Partners by 3.8% during the first quarter. SageGuard Financial Group LLC now owns 83,839 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $543,000 after buying an additional 3,061 shares during the last quarter. Arrow Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Enable Midstream Partners by 15.7% during the fourth quarter. Arrow Investment Advisors LLC now owns 57,517 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $303,000 after buying an additional 7,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in Enable Midstream Partners by 64.9% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 21,420 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $139,000 after buying an additional 8,428 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.90% of the company’s stock.

Enable Midstream Partners, LP owns, operates, and develops midstream energy infrastructure assets in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing; and Transportation and Storage. The Gathering and Processing segment provides natural gas gathering and processing services in the Anadarko, Arkoma, and Ark-La-Tex basins, as well as crude oil gathering services in the Anadarko and Williston basins for its producer customers.

