Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc. Lowers Stake in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc. lessened its position in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 6.4% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 5,941 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 405 shares during the quarter. Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc.’s holdings in PayPal were worth $1,443,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Gleason Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of PayPal in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of PayPal in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Permanens Capital L.P. acquired a new position in shares of PayPal in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of PayPal in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of PayPal in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. 78.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get PayPal alerts:

Several analysts have issued reports on PYPL shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on PayPal from $329.00 to $337.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Oddo Bhf started coverage on PayPal in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. JMP Securities upped their price objective on PayPal from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on PayPal from $320.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $345.00 price target on shares of PayPal in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $287.80.

Shares of PYPL traded up $1.24 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $290.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,171,502 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,127,063. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $265.19. The company has a market cap of $340.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 1.16. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $164.33 and a 1 year high of $309.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The credit services provider reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.21. PayPal had a return on equity of 20.21% and a net margin of 22.80%. The business had revenue of $6.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.90 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.66 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.51 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.11, for a total value of $2,631,100.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 273,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $72,053,725.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Jeffrey William Karbowski sold 1,800 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.70, for a total value of $460,260.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 7,936 shares in the company, valued at $2,029,235.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 59,042 shares of company stock valued at $15,373,019. 0.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

PayPal Company Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Hyperwallet, and iZettle products. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

See Also: What is the FTSE 100 index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PYPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL).

Receive News & Ratings for PayPal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PayPal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.