Stephens Inc. AR Sells 6,490 Shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Stephens Inc. AR trimmed its stake in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 7.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 79,905 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 6,490 shares during the quarter. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in PayPal were worth $19,404,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PYPL. First Command Bank grew its holdings in shares of PayPal by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. First Command Bank now owns 1,923 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $467,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC lifted its position in PayPal by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 1,144 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $278,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the period. First Midwest Bank Trust Division lifted its position in PayPal by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division now owns 1,640 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $398,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. S.A. Mason LLC lifted its position in PayPal by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. S.A. Mason LLC now owns 4,745 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,152,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. Finally, Western Financial Corporation lifted its position in PayPal by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Western Financial Corporation now owns 4,122 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,001,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.95% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Peggy Alford sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.33, for a total value of $1,081,320.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,238 shares in the company, valued at $5,200,608.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Mark Britto sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.40, for a total transaction of $2,379,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 129,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,367,769.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 59,042 shares of company stock worth $15,373,019 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on PYPL shares. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of PayPal from $241.00 to $256.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of PayPal from $329.00 to $337.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PayPal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $263.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of PayPal from $310.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $375.00 price objective on shares of PayPal in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $287.80.

PYPL traded up $1.24 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $290.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,171,502 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,127,063. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $265.19. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $164.33 and a 12 month high of $309.14. The firm has a market cap of $340.95 billion, a PE ratio of 66.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The credit services provider reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.21. PayPal had a net margin of 22.80% and a return on equity of 20.21%. The business had revenue of $6.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.90 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.66 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.51 earnings per share for the current year.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Hyperwallet, and iZettle products. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

