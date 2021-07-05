NextDAO (NAX) Price Tops $0.0017 on Exchanges

NextDAO (CURRENCY:NAX) traded 9.1% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on July 5th. One NextDAO coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0017 or 0.00000005 BTC on major exchanges. NextDAO has a total market capitalization of $3.44 million and approximately $190,882.00 worth of NextDAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, NextDAO has traded down 2% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002971 BTC.

PRiVCY (PRIV) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,616.40 or 0.09040772 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00001949 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002970 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0865 or 0.00000257 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.09 or 0.00044791 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002970 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.25 or 0.00054166 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00003279 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

About NextDAO

NextDAO (CRYPTO:NAX) is a coin. It was first traded on September 3rd, 2019. NextDAO’s total supply is 2,050,378,777 coins and its circulating supply is 2,010,146,668 coins. NextDAO’s official website is nextdao.io/en . NextDAO’s official message board is medium.com/nebulasio/search?q=nax . NextDAO’s official Twitter account is @nebulasio and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “A next-generation DAO (Decentralized Autonomous Organization) and the first to establish the creation of a smart asset platform. nextDAO will focus on on-chain interaction and collaboration to redefine the token economy by providing decentralized financial instruments and products via smart assets. During this process, nextDAO will also discover new business scenarios and promote ecosystem applications. nextDAO will consist of a collection of framework models to promote a new paradigm shift. This framework includes a set of smart contracts designed to solve a series of problems from currency to governance. “

Buying and Selling NextDAO

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NextDAO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade NextDAO should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase NextDAO using one of the exchanges listed above.

