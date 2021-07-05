Hancock Whitney Corp Has $10.20 Million Position in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Hancock Whitney Corp lowered its position in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 68.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 263,653 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 559,654 shares during the period. Hancock Whitney Corp’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $10,201,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BAC. Camden National Bank increased its holdings in Bank of America by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 11,568 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $351,000 after buying an additional 1,030 shares during the last quarter. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in Bank of America in the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,219,000. FIL Ltd increased its holdings in Bank of America by 142.5% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,567,071 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $77,808,000 after buying an additional 1,508,408 shares during the last quarter. Destination Wealth Management increased its holdings in Bank of America by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Destination Wealth Management now owns 13,338 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $404,000 after buying an additional 561 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nicholas Investment Partners LP increased its holdings in Bank of America by 7,760.7% in the fourth quarter. Nicholas Investment Partners LP now owns 314,428 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,530,000 after buying an additional 310,428 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BAC traded down $0.39 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $41.15. 28,993,974 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 50,083,563. The firm has a market capitalization of $352.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.66, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.54. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $41.56. Bank of America Co. has a 12 month low of $22.39 and a 12 month high of $43.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $22.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.67 billion. Bank of America had a return on equity of 8.90% and a net margin of 24.09%. The business’s revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.40 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Bank of America Co. will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bank of America declared that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Thursday, April 15th that allows the company to repurchase $25.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to purchase up to 7.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Investors of record on Friday, June 4th were issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.75%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is 38.50%.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Bank of America from $35.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, June 18th. Truist Securities assumed coverage on Bank of America in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Barclays increased their price target on Bank of America from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Bank of America from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Bank of America presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.03.

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

