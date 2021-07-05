$73.12 Million in Sales Expected for Meridian Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIVO) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Meridian Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIVO) to announce $73.12 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Meridian Bioscience’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $75.17 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $69.20 million. Meridian Bioscience posted sales of $84.80 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 13.8%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Friday, August 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Meridian Bioscience will report full year sales of $319.54 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $314.00 million to $323.92 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $285.42 million, with estimates ranging from $263.40 million to $309.50 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Meridian Bioscience.

Meridian Bioscience (NASDAQ:VIVO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $85.26 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $87.24 million. Meridian Bioscience had a net margin of 26.62% and a return on equity of 32.03%.

VIVO has been the subject of several research reports. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Meridian Bioscience in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Meridian Bioscience from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th.

Shares of NASDAQ:VIVO traded down $0.51 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $21.95. 333,234 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 691,271. The company has a current ratio of 3.74, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company’s fifty day moving average is $20.22. Meridian Bioscience has a one year low of $12.98 and a one year high of $30.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $951.09 million, a PE ratio of 11.26 and a beta of 0.49.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Meridian Bioscience by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 32,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $606,000 after buying an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Meridian Bioscience by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 28,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $757,000 after buying an additional 560 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in shares of Meridian Bioscience by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 25,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $478,000 after buying an additional 569 shares in the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Meridian Bioscience by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 24,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $449,000 after buying an additional 646 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aperio Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Meridian Bioscience by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 30,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $575,000 after buying an additional 784 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.25% of the company’s stock.

Meridian Bioscience Company Profile

Meridian Bioscience, Inc, a life science company, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells diagnostic test kits primarily for gastrointestinal and respiratory infectious diseases, and elevated blood lead levels worldwide. The company operates through Diagnostics and Life Science segments. The Diagnostics segment offers testing platforms, including real-time PCR amplification under the Revogene brand; isothermal DNA amplification under the Alethia brand; lateral flow immunoassay using fluorescent chemistry under the Curian brand; rapid immunoassay under the ImmunoCard and ImmunoCard STAT! brands; enzyme-linked immunoassays under the PREMIER brand; anodic stripping voltammetry under the LeadCare and PediaStat brands; and urea breath testing for H.

