Analysts Set ArcBest Co. (NASDAQ:ARCB) PT at $68.08

Shares of ArcBest Co. (NASDAQ:ARCB) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the sixteen research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $68.08.

ARCB has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of ArcBest in a report on Monday, June 21st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Vertical Research raised shares of ArcBest from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of ArcBest from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $83.00 to $71.00 in a report on Monday, June 7th. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of ArcBest from $72.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Truist lifted their target price on shares of ArcBest from $55.00 to $84.00 in a report on Thursday, April 15th.

Get ArcBest alerts:

In other ArcBest news, insider Timothy D. Thorne sold 11,064 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.22, for a total transaction of $953,938.08. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 71,466 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,161,798.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO James A. Ingram sold 7,174 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.88, for a total transaction of $637,625.12. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 40,300 shares in the company, valued at $3,581,864. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 103,536 shares of company stock worth $8,571,704 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.98% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ArcBest in the 4th quarter worth about $632,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of ArcBest by 527.7% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 661,076 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $46,520,000 after buying an additional 555,764 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management boosted its position in shares of ArcBest by 106.0% in the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 499,862 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $35,175,000 after buying an additional 257,253 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of ArcBest by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,971,349 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $169,457,000 after buying an additional 200,724 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of ArcBest by 408.2% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 146,587 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $10,316,000 after buying an additional 117,742 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.94% of the company’s stock.

ARCB stock traded down $1.65 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $58.52. 164,055 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 283,414. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. ArcBest has a 1-year low of $25.75 and a 1-year high of $93.96. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $70.79. The company has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.81.

ArcBest (NASDAQ:ARCB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The transportation company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.42. ArcBest had a net margin of 3.02% and a return on equity of 12.68%. The company had revenue of $829.21 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $801.09 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.39 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that ArcBest will post 5.12 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 13th were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 12th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.55%. ArcBest’s payout ratio is currently 9.91%.

ArcBest Company Profile

ArcBest Corporation provides freight transportation and integrated logistics services. It operates through three segments: Asset-Based, ArcBest, and FleetNet. The Asset-Based segment transports general commodities, such as food, textiles, apparel, furniture, appliances, chemicals, nonbulk petroleum products, rubber, plastics, metal and metal products, wood, glass, automotive parts, machinery, and miscellaneous manufactured products through less-than-truckload services.

Featured Article: How Important is Technical Analysis of Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for ArcBest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ArcBest and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.