Lion Group Holding Ltd. (NASDAQ:LGHL) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Lion Group Holding Ltd. (NASDAQ:LGHL) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,390,000 shares, a decrease of 24.5% from the May 31st total of 1,840,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,890,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Shares of LGHL stock traded up $0.01 on Monday, reaching $2.04. The company had a trading volume of 785,406 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,474,291. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Lion Group has a one year low of $1.80 and a one year high of $8.93. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.26.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Lion Group in the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. IPG Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Lion Group in the first quarter worth about $130,000. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Lion Group in the first quarter worth about $203,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lion Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $549,000. Finally, HRT Financial LP increased its stake in shares of Lion Group by 115.6% in the first quarter. HRT Financial LP now owns 75,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $334,000 after buying an additional 40,585 shares during the period. 2.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lion Group Holding Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates a trading platform in Hong Kong. The company's trading platform offers a range of products and services, including contract for difference trading, insurance brokerage, asset management, and futures and securities brokerage services for investors and institutional clients.

