Mustang Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBIO) Short Interest Down 17.5% in June

Mustang Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBIO) saw a large decline in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,860,000 shares, a decline of 17.5% from the May 31st total of 4,680,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,890,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.0 days. Currently, 11.5% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Mustang Bio by 19.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,984,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,229,000 after purchasing an additional 640,241 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in Mustang Bio by 488.8% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 858,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,251,000 after acquiring an additional 712,834 shares during the period. Financial Advocates Investment Management purchased a new position in Mustang Bio in the fourth quarter worth approximately $81,000. Boston Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Mustang Bio in the fourth quarter worth approximately $57,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Mustang Bio in the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.79% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on MBIO. Zacks Investment Research lowered Mustang Bio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on shares of Mustang Bio in a research note on Monday, June 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.75.

Shares of MBIO stock traded down $0.17 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $3.19. The company had a trading volume of 1,427,568 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,455,986. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.30. The firm has a market cap of $278.53 million, a P/E ratio of -3.01 and a beta of 1.72. Mustang Bio has a 12-month low of $2.42 and a 12-month high of $5.22.

Mustang Bio (NASDAQ:MBIO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19). On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Mustang Bio will post -0.79 EPS for the current year.

Mustang Bio Company Profile

Mustang Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on translating medical breakthroughs in cell and gene therapies into potential cures for hematologic cancers, solid tumors, and rare genetic diseases. Its pipeline focuses on gene therapy programs for rare genetic disorders, chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) engineered T cell (CAR T) therapies for hematologic malignancies, and CAR T therapies for solid tumors.

