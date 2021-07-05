Short Interest in Invesco KBW Bank ETF (NASDAQ:KBWB) Declines By 20.3%

Invesco KBW Bank ETF (NASDAQ:KBWB) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 316,100 shares, a decline of 20.3% from the May 31st total of 396,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,108,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co increased its holdings in shares of Invesco KBW Bank ETF by 2.2% in the first quarter. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 8,439,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $522,343,000 after purchasing an additional 178,160 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Invesco KBW Bank ETF by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,354,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,256,000 after purchasing an additional 84,169 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new position in shares of Invesco KBW Bank ETF in the first quarter valued at $71,352,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Invesco KBW Bank ETF by 15.8% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,107,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,532,000 after purchasing an additional 150,771 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Invesco KBW Bank ETF in the first quarter valued at $45,799,000.

KBWB traded down $0.35 during trading on Monday, reaching $64.73. 15,104 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,122,472. Invesco KBW Bank ETF has a twelve month low of $35.38 and a twelve month high of $69.99. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $66.67.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.331 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.05%. This is an increase from Invesco KBW Bank ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 21st.

