UniCredit S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:UNCFF) Short Interest Down 24.7% in June

UniCredit S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:UNCFF) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,190,700 shares, a decrease of 24.7% from the May 31st total of 6,890,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 11,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 467.6 days.

OTCMKTS UNCFF traded up $0.25 on Monday, hitting $12.10. The stock had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,432. UniCredit has a one year low of $7.30 and a one year high of $13.55. The stock has a market cap of $27.10 billion, a PE ratio of -8.07 and a beta of 1.38. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.19.

Get UniCredit alerts:

UNCFF has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of UniCredit in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of UniCredit from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Saturday, May 15th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of UniCredit in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of UniCredit in a research report on Friday. They set a “hold” rating and a $10.60 price objective for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised shares of UniCredit from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.80.

UniCredit S.p.A. operates as a commercial bank. The company operates through Commercial Banking Italy, Commercial Banking Germany, Commercial Banking Austria, Corporate & Investment Banking, and Central Eastern Europe segments. It offers retail, corporate, and private banking services; investment services; leasing and factoring services; transactional, investment, and credit products and services; insurance solutions; and structured financing, hedging, and treasury solutions.

Further Reading: 52 Week Highs and Lows



Receive News & Ratings for UniCredit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UniCredit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.