Nervos Network Hits 1-Day Volume of $13.16 Million (CKB)

Nervos Network (CURRENCY:CKB) traded 4.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on July 5th. Nervos Network has a total market capitalization of $319.49 million and $13.16 million worth of Nervos Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Nervos Network coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0119 or 0.00000035 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Nervos Network has traded 5.4% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $33,665.10 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2,215.35 or 0.06580563 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000690 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $505.85 or 0.01502587 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $137.93 or 0.00409700 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $54.05 or 0.00160565 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $213.41 or 0.00633914 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $142.56 or 0.00423464 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00007460 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $112.76 or 0.00334940 BTC.

Nervos Network Coin Profile

CKB is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Eaglesong hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 15th, 2019. Nervos Network’s total supply is 32,749,681,737 coins and its circulating supply is 26,927,738,153 coins. Nervos Network’s official website is nervos.org . The official message board for Nervos Network is medium.com/nervosnetwork . The Reddit community for Nervos Network is https://reddit.com/r/NervosNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Nervos Network’s official Twitter account is @NervosNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Nervos Network is an open-source public blockchain ecosystem and collection of protocols designed to solve the biggest challenges facing blockchains like Bitcoin and Ethereum today. The Nervos CKB (Common Knowledge Base) is the layer 1, proof of work public blockchain protocol of the Nervos Network. It allows any crypto-asset to be stored with the security, immutability and permissionless nature of Bitcoin while enabling smart contracts, layer 2 scaling and captures the total network value through its “store of value” crypto-economic design and native token, the CKByte. “

Buying and Selling Nervos Network

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nervos Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nervos Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Nervos Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

