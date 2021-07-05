0Chain (ZCN) Market Cap Achieves $17.26 Million

0Chain (CURRENCY:ZCN) traded down 4.9% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on July 5th. In the last seven days, 0Chain has traded 1% higher against the dollar. 0Chain has a market capitalization of $17.26 million and approximately $177,818.00 worth of 0Chain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One 0Chain coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.36 or 0.00001059 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get 0Chain alerts:

WAX (WAXP) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000388 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0168 or 0.00000050 BTC.

BeatzCoin (BTZC) traded 19.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Centric Cash (CNS) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

YAS (YAS) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0531 or 0.00000158 BTC.

Nokencoin (NOKN) traded up 17.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0185 or 0.00000055 BTC.

Ndau (NDAU) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $33.29 or 0.00098898 BTC.

Ace Entertainment (ACE) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000033 BTC.

About 0Chain

0Chain is a coin. 0Chain’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 48,400,982 coins. 0Chain’s official Twitter account is @0costcloud and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for 0Chain is /r/0chain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . 0Chain’s official message board is medium.com/0chain . The official website for 0Chain is 0chain.net

According to CryptoCompare, “0chain is a free decentralized scalable cloud platform, that offers sub-second finality, and self-forking capability to support multiple chains specific to an application, vertical, or geo-location. It provides a zero-cost, fast finality, infinitely scalable blockchain for web and IoT applications. ZCN is an Ethereum-based token that powers 0chain platform. “

Buying and Selling 0Chain

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as 0Chain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire 0Chain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase 0Chain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “ZCNUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for 0Chain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for 0Chain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.