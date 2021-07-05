Axcella Health Inc. (NASDAQ:AXLA) Receives $15.57 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Axcella Health Inc. (NASDAQ:AXLA) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the ten ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $15.57.

AXLA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Chardan Capital cut their target price on Axcella Health from $16.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Wedbush reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price (down previously from $19.00) on shares of Axcella Health in a research note on Saturday, March 20th.

NASDAQ AXLA traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $3.97. 47,094 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 177,567. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $3.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 8.97 and a quick ratio of 8.97. Axcella Health has a 52 week low of $3.03 and a 52 week high of $6.84.

Axcella Health (NASDAQ:AXLA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.02. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Axcella Health will post -1.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AXLA. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Axcella Health by 161.8% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 4,771 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new stake in Axcella Health during the fourth quarter worth $53,000. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in Axcella Health by 159.0% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 12,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 7,946 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Axcella Health during the fourth quarter worth $81,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Axcella Health by 24.6% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 20,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after buying an additional 4,052 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.77% of the company’s stock.

Axcella Health Company Profile

Axcella Health Inc operates as a clinical stage biotechnology company in the United States. It treats complex diseases and enhances health using endogenous metabolic modulator compositions. The company's lead product candidates include AXA1665 for the treatment of overt hepatic encephalopathy; and AXA1125 for treating non-alcoholic steatohepatitis.

