Brokerages Anticipate LGI Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:LGIH) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $717.24 Million

Analysts expect that LGI Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:LGIH) will post $717.24 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for LGI Homes’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $776.63 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $642.00 million. LGI Homes reported sales of $481.60 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 48.9%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that LGI Homes will report full year sales of $2.92 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.87 billion to $3.02 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $3.08 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.00 billion to $3.20 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for LGI Homes.

LGI Homes (NASDAQ:LGIH) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $3.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.37 by $1.58. The company had revenue of $705.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $543.93 million. LGI Homes had a return on equity of 32.58% and a net margin of 14.54%. LGI Homes’s quarterly revenue was up 55.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.67 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on LGIH shares. Wedbush lifted their target price on LGI Homes from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on LGI Homes from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on LGI Homes in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, JMP Securities boosted their price objective on LGI Homes from $140.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. LGI Homes presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $150.67.

In other news, CMO Rachel Lyons Eaton sold 378 shares of LGI Homes stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.27, for a total value of $65,496.06. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 39,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,828,397.43. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 11.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LGIH. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in LGI Homes during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in LGI Homes during the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in LGI Homes during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in LGI Homes during the first quarter worth approximately $55,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in LGI Homes during the first quarter worth approximately $63,000. 82.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ LGIH traded down $0.63 on Friday, hitting $165.41. 149,976 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 302,540. The firm has a market cap of $4.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.99 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 9.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $167.15. LGI Homes has a 52-week low of $88.93 and a 52-week high of $188.00.

LGI Homes, Inc designs, constructs, and sells homes in the United States. It offers entry-level homes, such as detached and attached homes, and move-up homes under the LGI Homes brand name; and luxury series homes under the Terrata Homes brand name. As of December 31, 2020, it owned 113 communities. The company serves in Texas, Arizona, Florida, Georgia, New Mexico, Colorado, North Carolina, South Carolina, Washington, Tennessee, Minnesota, Oklahoma, Alabama, California, Oregon, Nevada, West Virginia, Virginia, and Pennsylvania.

