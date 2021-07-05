Founders Financial Alliance LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Founders Financial Alliance LLC lowered its position in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) by 1.4% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 10,370 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 147 shares during the period. Founders Financial Alliance LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $851,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CVS. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in CVS Health by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 18,035 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,232,000 after buying an additional 1,281 shares during the period. Annapolis Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of CVS Health during the fourth quarter valued at $139,000. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. now owns 22,287 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,522,000 after acquiring an additional 480 shares in the last quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 13.1% during the fourth quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 4,418 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $303,000 after acquiring an additional 510 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in shares of CVS Health during the fourth quarter valued at $1,167,000. 74.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get CVS Health alerts:

Shares of CVS stock traded up $0.21 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $82.43. 465,099 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,876,989. CVS Health Co. has a 12-month low of $55.36 and a 12-month high of $90.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.93. The stock has a market cap of $108.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.82. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $84.17.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The pharmacy operator reported $2.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.32. CVS Health had a return on equity of 14.45% and a net margin of 2.73%. The firm had revenue of $69.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $68.33 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.91 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that CVS Health Co. will post 7.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Alan Lotvin sold 2,781 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.67, for a total value of $232,686.27. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 61,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,107,886.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Daniel P. Finke sold 37,594 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.60, for a total value of $3,255,640.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 60,904 shares in the company, valued at $5,274,286.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 335,201 shares of company stock worth $27,864,172. 0.69% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CVS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on CVS Health from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Wolfe Research lifted their price objective on CVS Health from $82.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Truist lifted their price objective on CVS Health from $80.00 to $88.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on CVS Health from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on CVS Health from $82.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.47.

About CVS Health

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. The company's Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, including plan design and administration, formulary management, retail pharmacy network management, mail order pharmacy, specialty pharmacy and infusion, clinical, and disease and medical spend management services.

Read More: Trading Halts Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS).

Receive News & Ratings for CVS Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVS Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.