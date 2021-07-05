GHP Investment Advisors Inc. Reduces Holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ)

GHP Investment Advisors Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ) by 1.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 114,530 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,219 shares during the period. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF accounts for about 1.0% of GHP Investment Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. GHP Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF were worth $11,674,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of IJJ. Nikulski Financial Inc. increased its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Nikulski Financial Inc. now owns 23,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,433,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC increased its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 41.7% during the 4th quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc increased its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc now owns 20,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,107,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Ironwood Financial llc increased its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Ironwood Financial llc now owns 42,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,302,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC now owns 17,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,351,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:IJJ traded down $0.49 on Monday, reaching $105.88. 21,703 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 476,063. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF has a 12 month low of $63.30 and a 12 month high of $111.27. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $107.55.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Value Index (the Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

