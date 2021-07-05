Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV) Shares Acquired by GHP Investment Advisors Inc.

GHP Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV) by 0.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 216,839 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 777 shares during the quarter. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF accounts for approximately 1.2% of GHP Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest position. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.15% of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF worth $14,155,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SCHV. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. boosted its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 34,696,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,065,493,000 after purchasing an additional 1,057,230 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. grew its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 18.3% in the 4th quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 4,220,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,268,000 after purchasing an additional 654,020 shares during the period. Betterment LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 2,583,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,818,000 after purchasing an additional 14,529 shares during the period. Mariner LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 40.7% in the 4th quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 1,969,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,264,000 after purchasing an additional 569,348 shares during the period. Finally, Krilogy Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC now owns 1,234,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,606,000 after acquiring an additional 34,886 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:SCHV traded up $0.19 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $69.03. 7,999 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 536,300. The company’s 50 day moving average is $68.57. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF has a twelve month low of $49.03 and a twelve month high of $70.15.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Value Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap value portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

