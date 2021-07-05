GHP Investment Advisors Inc. Purchases 4,016 Shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

GHP Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) by 1.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 316,684 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,016 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF makes up 1.8% of GHP Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. owned about 0.07% of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF worth $20,619,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IVW. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 288.0% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 52,541,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,353,194,000 after buying an additional 38,998,094 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 286.9% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 29,700,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,895,458,000 after purchasing an additional 22,024,156 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 281.2% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 7,362,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $469,892,000 after purchasing an additional 5,431,068 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp increased its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 288.1% in the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 6,410,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $409,124,000 after purchasing an additional 4,758,714 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 271.7% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,361,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $342,180,000 after purchasing an additional 3,919,321 shares in the last quarter.

IVW traded up $0.90 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $73.89. The company had a trading volume of 56,948 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,157,908. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $52.58 and a 52 week high of $73.96. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $69.55.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

