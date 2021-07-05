inTEST Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:INTT) Short Interest Update

inTEST Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:INTT) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 88,500 shares, an increase of 25.2% from the May 31st total of 70,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 177,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days. Approximately 1.0% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Shares of INTT stock traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $17.01. The stock had a trading volume of 7,742 shares, compared to its average volume of 132,022. inTEST has a 12 month low of $3.23 and a 12 month high of $18.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $182.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.96, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 2.13. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.65.

Get inTEST alerts:

inTEST (NYSEAMERICAN:INTT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $19.56 million for the quarter. inTEST had a net margin of 3.96% and a return on equity of 8.06%. Equities research analysts anticipate that inTEST will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of INTT. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in inTEST by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 814,737 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,288,000 after purchasing an additional 14,816 shares in the last quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in inTEST by 12.3% in the 1st quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 480,992 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,681,000 after acquiring an additional 52,506 shares in the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in inTEST by 28.4% in the 4th quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 295,388 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,917,000 after acquiring an additional 65,278 shares in the last quarter. EAM Investors LLC bought a new position in inTEST in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,599,000. Finally, Millrace Asset Group Inc. bought a new position in inTEST in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,576,000. 49.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

INTT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of inTEST from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. TheStreet raised shares of inTEST from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Lake Street Capital increased their target price on shares of inTEST from $11.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th.

About inTEST

inTEST Corp. engages in the supply of precision-engineered solutions for manufacturing and testing across a wide range of markets including automotive, defense, aerospace, electronics, fiber optic, machining, medical, telecom, and semiconductor. It operates through the Thermal Products and Electromechanical Semiconductor Products (EMS) business segments.

Featured Article: G-20

Receive News & Ratings for inTEST Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for inTEST and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.