inTEST Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:INTT) Short Interest Update

inTEST Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:INTT) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 88,500 shares, an increase of 25.2% from the May 31st total of 70,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 177,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days. Approximately 1.0% of the company’s shares are sold short.
Shares of INTT stock traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $17.01. The stock had a trading volume of 7,742 shares, compared to its average volume of 132,022. inTEST has a 12 month low of $3.23 and a 12 month high of $18.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $182.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.96, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 2.13. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.65.
inTEST (NYSEAMERICAN:INTT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $19.56 million for the quarter. inTEST had a net margin of 3.96% and a return on equity of 8.06%. Equities research analysts anticipate that inTEST will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
INTT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of inTEST from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. TheStreet raised shares of inTEST from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Lake Street Capital increased their target price on shares of inTEST from $11.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th.
About inTEST
inTEST Corp. engages in the supply of precision-engineered solutions for manufacturing and testing across a wide range of markets including automotive, defense, aerospace, electronics, fiber optic, machining, medical, telecom, and semiconductor. It operates through the Thermal Products and Electromechanical Semiconductor Products (EMS) business segments.
