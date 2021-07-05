Nikulski Financial Inc. Takes Position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA)

Nikulski Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 645 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of DIA. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 12.7% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 29,338 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,603,000 after acquiring an additional 3,317 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 54,185 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $16,569,000 after buying an additional 1,997 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 5,444 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,665,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 123.9% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 10,300 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,150,000 after buying an additional 5,700 shares during the period. Finally, AAFCPAs Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the fourth quarter worth $13,546,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.00% of the company’s stock.

Get SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust alerts:

Shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust stock traded up $1.58 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $347.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 460,743 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,962,373. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $342.87. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a 1-year low of $255.35 and a 1-year high of $351.09.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

Read More: Green Investing

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.