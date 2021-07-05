The New Germany Fund, Inc. (NYSE:GF) Short Interest Update

The New Germany Fund, Inc. (NYSE:GF) was the target of a large growth in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 16,500 shares, a growth of 24.1% from the May 31st total of 13,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 15,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.1 days.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley grew its position in The New Germany Fund by 10.6% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,966 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $157,000 after purchasing an additional 762 shares in the last quarter. Black Maple Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of The New Germany Fund during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $257,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of The New Germany Fund by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,300,027 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $45,471,000 after acquiring an additional 50,890 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of The New Germany Fund during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $993,000. Finally, Cornerstone Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of The New Germany Fund by 363.1% during the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Advisors LLC now owns 59,008 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,167,000 after acquiring an additional 46,266 shares during the period.

GF stock traded up $0.03 during trading on Monday, reaching $20.40. The stock had a trading volume of 5,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,423. The New Germany Fund has a one year low of $15.57 and a one year high of $21.69. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $20.57.

The company also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 17th were given a $0.933 dividend. This represents a yield of 4.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 14th.

The New Germany Fund Company Profile

The New Germany Fund Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by Deutsche Investment Management Americas Inc The fund is managed by Deutsche Asset Management International GmbH. It invests in the public equity markets of Germany. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

