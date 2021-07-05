George Weston (TSE:WN) Reaches New 1-Year High at $119.97

George Weston Limited (TSE:WN) hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as C$119.97 and last traded at C$120.00, with a volume of 43702 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$119.41.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on WN. CIBC boosted their price target on George Weston from C$131.00 to C$141.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on George Weston from C$130.00 to C$134.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Scotiabank boosted their price target on George Weston from C$117.00 to C$121.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on George Weston from C$107.00 to C$120.00 and gave the company a “speculative buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th.

The company has a market cap of C$18.20 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 158.15, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.33. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$115.85.

George Weston (TSE:WN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported C$1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$1.25 by C$0.34. The company had revenue of C$12.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$12.40 billion. On average, equities analysts anticipate that George Weston Limited will post 8.3100002 earnings per share for the current year.

In other George Weston news, Senior Officer Rashid Wasti sold 8,087 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$119.15, for a total transaction of C$963,561.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 10,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,251,068.70.

George Weston Limited provides food and drug retailing, and financial services in Canada and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Loblaw Companies Limited (Loblaw), Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (Choice Properties), and Weston Foods. The Loblaw segment provides grocery, pharmacy, health and beauty, apparel, general merchandise, and financial services.

