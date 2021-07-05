Castleark Management LLC Has $33.15 Million Stock Holdings in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Castleark Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) by 5,333.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 508,560 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 499,200 shares during the period. The Charles Schwab comprises about 1.2% of Castleark Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Castleark Management LLC’s holdings in The Charles Schwab were worth $33,148,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Princeton Portfolio Strategies Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Charles Schwab by 12.1% during the 1st quarter. Princeton Portfolio Strategies Group LLC now owns 44,264 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,885,000 after buying an additional 4,770 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in The Charles Schwab by 30.2% in the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 7,168,205 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $467,224,000 after purchasing an additional 1,664,240 shares in the last quarter. National Pension Service increased its holdings in The Charles Schwab by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. National Pension Service now owns 2,039,597 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $132,941,000 after purchasing an additional 107,945 shares in the last quarter. W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co increased its holdings in The Charles Schwab by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co now owns 181,281 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,816,000 after purchasing an additional 1,991 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Linscomb & Williams Inc. increased its holdings in The Charles Schwab by 13.0% in the 4th quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc. now owns 32,086 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,702,000 after purchasing an additional 3,701 shares in the last quarter. 71.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SCHW has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on The Charles Schwab from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Wolfe Research upgraded The Charles Schwab from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $87.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $91.00 price target on shares of The Charles Schwab in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research lowered The Charles Schwab from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $77.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on The Charles Schwab from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.50.

Shares of SCHW traded down $0.77 on Monday, reaching $72.80. 6,108,825 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,994,044. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $131.55 billion, a PE ratio of 32.21, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.06. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $72.31. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 52-week low of $32.66 and a 52-week high of $76.37.

The Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.02. The Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 12.80% and a net margin of 28.92%. The business had revenue of $4.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.35 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.62 earnings per share. The Charles Schwab’s revenue was up 80.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th were issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. The Charles Schwab’s payout ratio is currently 29.39%.

In related news, EVP Jonathan M. Craig sold 12,500 shares of The Charles Schwab stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.90, for a total transaction of $948,750.00. Also, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 28,000 shares of The Charles Schwab stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.99, for a total value of $2,043,720.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,485,147 shares of company stock valued at $104,491,521 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 7.50% of the company’s stock.

The Charles Schwab Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage and banking services, retirement plan services, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor, retirement plan, and mutual fund clearing services.

