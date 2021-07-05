Insider Buying: Odyssean Investment Trust PLC (LON:OIT) Insider Acquires 3,180 Shares of Stock

Odyssean Investment Trust PLC (LON:OIT) insider Jane Tufnell bought 3,180 shares of Odyssean Investment Trust stock in a transaction on Monday, July 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 156 ($2.04) per share, with a total value of £4,960.80 ($6,481.32).

Jane Tufnell also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, June 28th, Jane Tufnell acquired 65,000 shares of Odyssean Investment Trust stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 151 ($1.97) per share, with a total value of £98,150 ($128,233.60).

On Tuesday, April 6th, Jane Tufnell bought 3,785 shares of Odyssean Investment Trust stock. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 130 ($1.70) per share, with a total value of £4,920.50 ($6,428.66).

LON:OIT traded up GBX 0.97 ($0.01) during trading hours on Monday, hitting GBX 155.97 ($2.04). 56,143 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 140,656. The company has a market capitalization of £139.21 million and a PE ratio of 3.20. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 153.18. Odyssean Investment Trust PLC has a twelve month low of GBX 87 ($1.14) and a twelve month high of GBX 169 ($2.21).

