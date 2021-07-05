QuantumScape (NYSE:QS) vs. Eos Energy Enterprises (NASDAQ:EOSE) Financial Survey

Eos Energy Enterprises (NASDAQ:EOSE) and QuantumScape (NYSE:QS) are both industrial products companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation and dividends.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Eos Energy Enterprises and QuantumScape’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Eos Energy Enterprises $220,000.00 4,883.62 -$68.75 million ($7.31) -2.41 QuantumScape N/A N/A -$1.68 billion ($0.39) -68.46

Eos Energy Enterprises has higher revenue and earnings than QuantumScape. QuantumScape is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Eos Energy Enterprises, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Eos Energy Enterprises and QuantumScape, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Eos Energy Enterprises 0 0 1 0 3.00 QuantumScape 1 2 2 0 2.20

Eos Energy Enterprises presently has a consensus price target of $35.00, suggesting a potential upside of 98.64%. QuantumScape has a consensus price target of $49.20, suggesting a potential upside of 84.27%. Given Eos Energy Enterprises’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Eos Energy Enterprises is more favorable than QuantumScape.

Profitability

This table compares Eos Energy Enterprises and QuantumScape’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Eos Energy Enterprises N/A -62.46% -58.12% QuantumScape N/A N/A N/A

Institutional and Insider Ownership

32.9% of Eos Energy Enterprises shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 14.5% of QuantumScape shares are owned by institutional investors. 15.1% of Eos Energy Enterprises shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Eos Energy Enterprises beats QuantumScape on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Eos Energy Enterprises Company Profile

Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc. designs, manufactures, and deploys battery storage solutions for utility, commercial and industrial, and renewable energy markets in the United States. The company offers stationary battery storage solutions. Its flagship product is the Eos Znyth DC battery system designed to meet the requirements of the grid-scale energy storage market. The company was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Edison, New Jersey.

QuantumScape Company Profile

QuantumScape Corporation, a development stage company, engages in the development and commercialization of solid-state lithium-metal batteries for electric vehicles and other applications. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

