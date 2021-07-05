Analysts Expect Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA) to Post $4.16 EPS

Wall Street brokerages expect Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA) to announce earnings per share of $4.16 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Zebra Technologies’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $4.28 and the lowest is $4.10. Zebra Technologies posted earnings per share of $2.41 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 72.6%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Zebra Technologies will report full year earnings of $17.08 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $16.73 to $17.50. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $18.36 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $17.39 to $19.00. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Zebra Technologies.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $4.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.13 by $0.66. Zebra Technologies had a return on equity of 35.90% and a net margin of 13.56%. The business had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.67 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 28.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several brokerages have commented on ZBRA. Morgan Stanley restated an “underweight” rating and issued a $410.00 target price (up previously from $380.00) on shares of Zebra Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on Zebra Technologies from $525.00 to $580.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Northcoast Research upgraded Zebra Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $560.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Zebra Technologies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $443.43.

NASDAQ ZBRA traded up $7.92 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $539.94. The company had a trading volume of 205,372 shares, compared to its average volume of 325,217. Zebra Technologies has a 52 week low of $246.83 and a 52 week high of $541.26. The company’s 50 day moving average is $499.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The company has a market capitalization of $28.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.26 and a beta of 1.59.

In related news, insider Stephen Edgar Williams sold 914 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $484.18, for a total transaction of $442,540.52. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,621,518.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Cristen L. Kogl sold 499 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $502.30, for a total value of $250,647.70. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,960 shares in the company, valued at $2,993,708. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 38,413 shares of company stock worth $19,012,148. Insiders own 1.11% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Credit Agricole S A purchased a new position in shares of Zebra Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zebra Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. West Oak Capital LLC purchased a new position in Zebra Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its stake in Zebra Technologies by 47.9% in the 4th quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 71 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the period. Finally, Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Zebra Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. 83.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Zebra Technologies

Zebra Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise asset intelligence solutions in the automatic identification and data capture solutions industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Intelligence & Tracking and Enterprise Visibility & Mobility. The company designs, manufactures, and sells printers, which produce labels, wristbands, tickets, receipts, and plastic cards; RFID printers and encoders; accessories and options for its printers, including vehicle mounts and battery chargers; stock and customized thermal labels, receipts, ribbons, plastic cards, and RFID tags for printers; and temperature-monitoring labels primarily used in vaccine distribution, as well as self-laminating wristbands for use in laser printers.

