Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) Position Increased by Nikulski Financial Inc.

Nikulski Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) by 0.6% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,786 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 41 shares during the period. Deere & Company comprises 1.3% of Nikulski Financial Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Nikulski Financial Inc.’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $2,539,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of DE. Diamant Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Deere & Company by 2.3% in the first quarter. Diamant Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,217 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $455,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Deere & Company by 2.2% in the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,327 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $496,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Choate Investment Advisors lifted its position in shares of Deere & Company by 0.8% in the first quarter. Choate Investment Advisors now owns 3,621 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,355,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Foster Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Deere & Company by 2.4% in the first quarter. Foster Group Inc. now owns 1,296 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $485,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProVise Management Group LLC increased its holdings in Deere & Company by 2.2% in the first quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC now owns 1,380 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $516,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. 66.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Deere & Company in a report on Monday, April 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $425.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Deere & Company from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on Deere & Company from $389.00 to $455.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Deere & Company from $405.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Deere & Company from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Deere & Company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $352.22.

In related news, CEO John C. May II sold 39,336 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $359.07, for a total value of $14,124,377.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 78,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,348,217.43. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Tami A. Erwin bought 275 shares of Deere & Company stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $359.61 per share, with a total value of $98,892.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 0.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Deere & Company stock traded down $1.79 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $352.50. The company had a trading volume of 1,132,353 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,830,348. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $360.75. The company has a market cap of $109.96 billion, a PE ratio of 24.29, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21. Deere & Company has a 1-year low of $156.10 and a 1-year high of $400.34.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 20th. The industrial products company reported $5.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.44 by $1.24. The business had revenue of $11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.27 billion. Deere & Company had a net margin of 11.51% and a return on equity of 33.31%. Deere & Company’s quarterly revenue was up 33.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.11 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Deere & Company will post 17.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.02%. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.43%.

Deere & Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment provides various agriculture and turf equipment, and related service parts, including large, medium, and utility tractors; tractor loaders; combines, cotton pickers, cotton strippers, and sugarcane harvesters; harvesting front-end equipment; sugarcane loaders and pull-behind scrapers; tillage, seeding, and application equipment comprising sprayers, nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery; self-propelled forage harvesters and attachments, balers, and mowers; riding lawn equipment, golf course equipment, utility vehicles, and commercial mowing equipment along with associated implements; integrated agricultural solutions and precision technologies; and other outdoor power products.

