ShareRing (SHR) 1-Day Volume Hits $4.58 Million

ShareRing (CURRENCY:SHR) traded 0.9% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on July 5th. Over the last week, ShareRing has traded up 19.7% against the US dollar. ShareRing has a market capitalization of $47.40 million and $4.58 million worth of ShareRing was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ShareRing coin can now be purchased for $0.0241 or 0.00000146 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

ShareRing Profile

SHR is a coin. Its launch date was June 4th, 2018. ShareRing’s total supply is 6,434,460,140 coins and its circulating supply is 1,966,804,955 coins. The official message board for ShareRing is medium.com/ShareRing . The Reddit community for ShareRing is https://reddit.com/r/ShareRing and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . ShareRing’s official website is sharering.network . ShareRing’s official Twitter account is @ShareRingGlobal and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “ShareRing is an online sharing platform that allows users to share things with each other without any kind of currency exchange fees. The ShareRing app allows users to find sharing services around them and to pay for them with a globally accepted token, ShareToken (SHR). ShareToken (SHR) is an Ethereum-based token used for all payments within the ShareRing ecosystem. “

ShareRing Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ShareRing directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ShareRing should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ShareRing using one of the exchanges listed above.

