Avalanche Price Reaches $11.86 on Top Exchanges (AVAX)

Avalanche (CURRENCY:AVAX) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on July 5th. One Avalanche coin can now be bought for $11.86 or 0.00035191 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Avalanche has traded 4.3% higher against the dollar. Avalanche has a market capitalization of $2.04 billion and approximately $65.63 million worth of Avalanche was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Algorand (ALGO) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00002586 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded up 14.7% against the dollar and now trades at $106.94 or 0.00317429 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001050 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.64 or 0.00037529 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.17 or 0.00006445 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.37 or 0.00012976 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000517 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001819 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0486 or 0.00000144 BTC.

Beefy.Finance (BIFI) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1,045.87 or 0.03104411 BTC.

Avalanche Coin Profile

Avalanche (CRYPTO:AVAX) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on July 15th, 2020. Avalanche’s total supply is 385,922,102 coins and its circulating supply is 172,418,164 coins. The official website for Avalanche is info.avax.network/#about . The Reddit community for Avalanche is https://reddit.com/r/Avax and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Avalanche’s official Twitter account is @avalancheavax

According to CryptoCompare, “Avalanche is an open-source platform for launching decentralized finance applications and enterprise blockchain deployments in one interoperable, highly scalable ecosystem. Developers who build on Avalanche can easily create applications and custom blockchain networks with complex rulesets or build on existing private or public subnets. Avalanche can confirm transactions in under one second, supports the entirety of the Ethereum development toolkit, and enables millions of independent validators to participate as full block producers (Avalanche had over 1,000 full, block-producing nodes on its Denali testnet). In addition to supporting transaction finality under one second, Avalanche is capable of throughput orders of magnitude greater than existing decentralized blockchain networks (4,500+ transactions/second) and security thresholds well-above the 51% standards of other networks. AVAX is the capped supply native token of the Avalanche platform. Participants can become full block-producers and validators by staking AVAX and are incentivized to do so because of staking rewards. Fees for all sorts of operations on the network are paid out in AVAX through burning, thus increasing the scarcity of AVAX for all token holders. On September 2020, Avalanche announced the launch of its mainnnet. “

Avalanche Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Avalanche directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Avalanche should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Avalanche using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

