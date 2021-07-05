Smartshare Market Capitalization Reaches $695,396.31 (SSP)

Smartshare (CURRENCY:SSP) traded down 5.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on July 5th. During the last seven days, Smartshare has traded 18.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. Smartshare has a total market cap of $695,396.31 and $63,749.00 worth of Smartshare was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Smartshare coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.46 or 0.00036987 BTC.

Paxos Standard (PAX) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002970 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.75 or 0.00031919 BTC.

Carry (CRE) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Project Pai (PAI) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0171 or 0.00000051 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0522 or 0.00000155 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0375 or 0.00000111 BTC.

HoryouToken (HYT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000013 BTC.

HitChain (HIT) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

HalalChain (HLC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Smartshare Coin Profile

SSP is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It launched on May 2nd, 2018. Smartshare’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,639,918,911 coins. Smartshare’s official website is smartshare.vip/# . Smartshare’s official Twitter account is @Smartshare_vip and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Smartshare subverts the existing IoT industry-centric trading platform through blockchain technology and uses SSP token to realize the quantification and value circulation of the terminals and data in the platform to enhance the ecological value of the IoT. Meanwhile, as an IoT industry value chain, Smartshare combines various scenarios of the Internet of Things industry for in-depth coverage and applications, and applies blockchain technology to more new businesses. The official Smartshare ticker is “SSP” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed. The designation “SMARTS” is for CryptoCompare.com only. “

Buying and Selling Smartshare

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Smartshare directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Smartshare should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Smartshare using one of the exchanges listed above.

