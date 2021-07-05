Bank of America’s (BAC) Buy Rating Reiterated at Evercore ISI

Evercore ISI restated their buy rating on shares of Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) in a research note published on Friday morning, TipRanks reports. Evercore ISI currently has a $43.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Truist Securities assumed coverage on Bank of America in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They set a buy rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Bank of America from $35.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Bank of America from $33.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. Truist assumed coverage on Bank of America in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They set a buy rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on Bank of America from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $39.03.

Shares of BAC stock traded down $0.39 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $41.15. 28,993,974 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 50,083,563. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $41.56. The company has a market capitalization of $352.63 billion, a PE ratio of 17.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.54. Bank of America has a 12-month low of $22.39 and a 12-month high of $43.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.21. Bank of America had a return on equity of 8.90% and a net margin of 24.09%. The company had revenue of $22.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.67 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.40 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Bank of America will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Bank of America announced that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Thursday, April 15th that authorizes the company to buyback $25.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to repurchase up to 7.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 4th were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.75%. Bank of America’s payout ratio is 38.50%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Lazard Freres Gestion S.A.S. acquired a new position in shares of Bank of America during the 4th quarter worth approximately $53,635,000. Cerity Partners LLC grew its stake in Bank of America by 33.9% in the 1st quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 346,170 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,393,000 after acquiring an additional 87,569 shares during the period. Royal Fund Management LLC grew its stake in Bank of America by 276.6% in the 1st quarter. Royal Fund Management LLC now owns 26,136 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,011,000 after acquiring an additional 19,196 shares during the period. Quilter Plc grew its stake in Bank of America by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Quilter Plc now owns 761,045 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,445,000 after acquiring an additional 27,473 shares during the period. Finally, Peoples Bank OH grew its stake in Bank of America by 20.7% in the 1st quarter. Peoples Bank OH now owns 29,671 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,148,000 after acquiring an additional 5,081 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.17% of the company’s stock.

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

