Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) Position Cut by Stephens Inc. AR

Stephens Inc. AR trimmed its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 1.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 19,536 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 213 shares during the quarter. Alphabet comprises 0.7% of Stephens Inc. AR’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $40,413,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of GOOG. Resolute Partners Group bought a new position in Alphabet in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Alphabet in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new position in Alphabet in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. grew its holdings in Alphabet by 200.0% in the 1st quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 15 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Alphabet in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. 31.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Shares of GOOG traded up $47.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $2,574.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,058,256 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,451,089. Alphabet Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,406.55 and a 1 year high of $2,576.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 3.09 and a current ratio of 3.10. The company has a market cap of $1.73 trillion, a P/E ratio of 34.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $2,428.99.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $26.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $15.74 by $10.55. Alphabet had a net margin of 26.11% and a return on equity of 23.54%. The business had revenue of $55.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.40 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $9.87 earnings per share. Alphabet’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 89.46 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on GOOG. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Barclays restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Alphabet from $2,250.00 to $2,635.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell downgraded Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2,519.32.

In other Alphabet news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 48 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,496.99, for a total transaction of $119,855.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Sergey Brin sold 13,889 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,301.36, for a total transaction of $31,963,589.04. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,889 shares in the company, valued at $31,963,589.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 69,312 shares of company stock worth $164,353,955 over the last ninety days. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

See Also: Swap

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.