ICONIQ Capital LLC Buys 24,131,611 Shares of Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW)

ICONIQ Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW) by 272.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,989,621 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 24,131,611 shares during the period. Snowflake accounts for approximately 85.1% of ICONIQ Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its biggest position. ICONIQ Capital LLC owned 0.11% of Snowflake worth $7,563,861,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new position in shares of Snowflake in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Snowflake by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Mach 1 Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Snowflake in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Corbenic Partners LLC lifted its position in Snowflake by 153.4% in the 1st quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC now owns 147 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in Snowflake in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. 59.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their target price on shares of Snowflake from $270.00 to $265.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 11th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Snowflake from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Snowflake in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $245.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Snowflake from $312.00 to $290.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Finally, Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Snowflake in a research report on Friday, March 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $311.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $280.82.

Shares of NYSE:SNOW traded up $0.49 during trading on Monday, hitting $237.24. The company had a trading volume of 1,333,917 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,328,967. Snowflake Inc. has a one year low of $184.71 and a one year high of $429.00. The company has a market cap of $70.25 billion and a PE ratio of -62.43. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $232.91.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 25th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.46) by $0.35. The company had revenue of $228.91 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $211.16 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Snowflake Inc. will post -2.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Michael Scarpelli sold 1,221 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.01, for a total value of $305,262.21. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 126,116 shares in the company, valued at $31,530,261.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Benoit Dageville sold 29,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.97, for a total value of $6,811,857.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 704,744 shares of company stock valued at $170,650,829. 11.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Snowflake Inc provides cloud-based data platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers Data Cloud, an ecosystem that enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data.

