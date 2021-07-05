Hancock Whitney Corp Has $15.95 Million Holdings in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX)

Hancock Whitney Corp lifted its stake in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) by 19.5% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 82,668 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13,500 shares during the quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp’s holdings in The Clorox were worth $15,945,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Clorox in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory acquired a new position in shares of The Clorox in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of The Clorox by 461.3% in the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 174 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Costello Asset Management INC increased its holdings in The Clorox by 53.2% during the 1st quarter. Costello Asset Management INC now owns 193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in The Clorox during the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. 77.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:CLX traded up $0.44 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $179.29. The company had a trading volume of 708,598 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,574,078. The Clorox Company has a 12 month low of $170.50 and a 12 month high of $239.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65. The company has a market cap of $22.30 billion, a PE ratio of 25.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.21. The business has a fifty day moving average of $179.22.

The Clorox (NYSE:CLX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.14. The Clorox had a return on equity of 104.74% and a net margin of 12.27%. The business had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.86 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.89 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that The Clorox Company will post 7.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 28th will be given a $1.16 dividend. This is a positive change from The Clorox’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.11. This represents a $4.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 27th. The Clorox’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 60.33%.

CLX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on The Clorox from $183.00 to $170.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on The Clorox from $195.00 to $186.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Barclays reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $162.00 price target on shares of The Clorox in a report on Sunday, April 18th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of The Clorox in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, DA Davidson lowered their target price on The Clorox from $189.00 to $177.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $205.61.

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The company offers laundry additives, including bleach products under the Clorox brand, as well as Clorox 2 stain fighter and color booster; home care products primarily under the Clorox, Scentiva, Formula 409, Liquid-Plumr, Pine-Sol, S.O.S, and Tilex brands; naturally derived products under the Green Works brand; professional cleaning, disinfecting, and food service products under the CloroxPro, Clorox Healthcare, and Clorox Total 360 brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals, and supplement products under the RenewLife, Rainbow Light, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Stop Aging Now brands.

