Searchlight Minerals Corp. (OTCMKTS:SRCH) Short Interest Down 23.5% in June

Searchlight Minerals Corp. (OTCMKTS:SRCH) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 42,100 shares, a decline of 23.5% from the May 31st total of 55,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 58,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days.

OTCMKTS SRCH traded down $0.00 during trading on Monday, reaching $0.03. 153,100 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 52,983. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $0.02. Searchlight Minerals has a fifty-two week low of $0.01 and a fifty-two week high of $0.07.

About Searchlight Minerals

Searchlight Minerals Corp., an exploration stage company, engages in a slag reprocessing project; and the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties in the United States. It holds interests in the Clarkdale slag project, located in Clarkdale, Arizona, which is a reclamation project to recover precious and base metals from the reprocessing of slag produced from the smelting of copper ore mined at the United Verde Copper Mine in Jerome, Arizona.

