Taiheiyo Cement Co. (OTCMKTS:THYCY) Short Interest Down 17.6% in June

Taiheiyo Cement Co. (OTCMKTS:THYCY) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,400 shares, a drop of 17.6% from the May 31st total of 1,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.5 days.
THYCY remained flat at $$5.50 during trading hours on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $5.85. Taiheiyo Cement has a 52-week low of $5.31 and a 52-week high of $7.23.
Taiheiyo Cement Company Profile
Featured Story: Technical Analysis of Stocks, How Can It Help
Receive News & Ratings for Taiheiyo Cement Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taiheiyo Cement and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.