Taiheiyo Cement Co. (OTCMKTS:THYCY) Short Interest Down 17.6% in June

Taiheiyo Cement Co. (OTCMKTS:THYCY) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,400 shares, a drop of 17.6% from the May 31st total of 1,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.5 days.

THYCY remained flat at $$5.50 during trading hours on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $5.85. Taiheiyo Cement has a 52-week low of $5.31 and a 52-week high of $7.23.

Taiheiyo Cement Company Profile

Taiheiyo Cement Corporation engages in cement, mineral resources, environmental, and construction materials businesses in Japan and internationally. The company's Cement segment offers ordinary Portland cement, specialty cement, soil stabilizers, and ready-mixed concrete. Its Mineral Resources segment sells limestone aggregate products comprising course and fine aggregate used in ready-mixed concrete, and aggregate used in concrete products and civil engineering; sandstone and andesite as aggregate materials; quicklime, slaked lime, filler, silica, and silica powder; and hollow ceramics, sepiolite, wollastonite, and kaolin, as well as recycles surplus construction soil.

