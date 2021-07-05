1,210 Shares in Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI) Acquired by Avenir Corp

Avenir Corp acquired a new position in Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 1,210 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CCI. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Crown Castle International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $669,019,000. Capital International Investors lifted its position in Crown Castle International by 27.2% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 17,703,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,046,915,000 after buying an additional 3,787,088 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Crown Castle International by 13.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,208,821 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,306,761,000 after buying an additional 987,581 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in Crown Castle International by 55.1% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,609,247 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $276,999,000 after buying an additional 571,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in Crown Castle International by 39.5% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 2,017,517 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $321,168,000 after buying an additional 570,857 shares in the last quarter. 90.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:CCI traded up $2.29 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $196.99. The stock had a trading volume of 1,372,880 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,973,333. Crown Castle International Corp. has a 1-year low of $146.15 and a 1-year high of $200.47. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $190.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $85.14 billion, a PE ratio of 87.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.37.

Crown Castle International (NYSE:CCI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.25). The company had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. Crown Castle International had a return on equity of 10.52% and a net margin of 16.80%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.38 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Crown Castle International Corp. will post 6.5 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 14th were given a $1.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 11th. This represents a $5.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.70%. Crown Castle International’s dividend payout ratio is 78.47%.

In other Crown Castle International news, Director Kevin A. Stephens bought 310 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $181.53 per share, for a total transaction of $56,274.30. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,487 shares in the company, valued at $996,055.11. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Robert Sean Collins sold 700 shares of Crown Castle International stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.67, for a total transaction of $132,069.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 6,299 shares in the company, valued at $1,188,432.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on CCI shares. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Crown Castle International from an “in-line” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $200.00 to $204.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Raymond James restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Crown Castle International in a report on Monday, May 10th. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Crown Castle International from $193.00 to $207.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Crown Castle International from $176.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Crown Castle International from $189.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $188.86.

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 80,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

