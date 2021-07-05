Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) Shares Purchased by Braun Bostich & Associates Inc.

Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. raised its stake in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) by 22.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,241 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 409 shares during the quarter. Accenture comprises about 1.2% of Braun Bostich & Associates Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Accenture were worth $619,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Accenture during the 3rd quarter worth $223,000. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Accenture during the 4th quarter worth $580,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Accenture during the 4th quarter worth $206,000. Eagle Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Accenture by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 21,590 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $5,640,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares during the period. Finally, FIL Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Accenture by 243.8% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 206,471 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $53,932,000 after purchasing an additional 146,413 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.96% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ACN. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Accenture from $302.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. BNP Paribas raised Accenture from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $335.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Accenture from $278.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Barclays increased their target price on Accenture from $310.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on Accenture from $310.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $311.13.

NYSE:ACN traded up $4.84 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $304.84. The stock had a trading volume of 2,280,128 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,032,081. The stock has a market cap of $193.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 1.09. Accenture plc has a 1-year low of $210.42 and a 1-year high of $305.17. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $287.09.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 23rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.24 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $13.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.81 billion. Accenture had a return on equity of 28.94% and a net margin of 12.06%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.90 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Accenture plc will post 8.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 15th will be issued a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 14th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.15%. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.18%.

In other Accenture news, CEO Gianfranco Casati sold 3,675 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $286.33, for a total value of $1,052,262.75. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 28,418 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,136,925.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 3,394 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $293.44, for a total transaction of $995,935.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 24,349 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,144,970.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 26,708 shares of company stock worth $7,695,870 in the last three months. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, and technology and operations services worldwide. The company also provides outsourcing services. It serves communications, media, high tech, software, and platform companies; banking, capital market, and insurance industries; and consumer goods, retail, travel services, industrial, and life science industries, as well as clients in health, public service, chemicals and natural resources, energy, and utilities sectors.

