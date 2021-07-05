Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) Given Hold Rating at Evercore ISI

Evercore ISI reiterated their hold rating on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) in a research report released on Friday morning, TipRanks reports. They currently have a $52.00 target price on the pharmacy operator’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on WBA. Mizuho upped their target price on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $47.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Barclays increased their price objective on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $47.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. Truist decreased their price objective on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $58.00 to $52.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $72.00 to $68.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Walgreens Boots Alliance presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $50.37.

WBA stock traded down $0.54 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $48.17. The company had a trading volume of 15,868,368 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,969,526. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Walgreens Boots Alliance has a 52 week low of $33.36 and a 52 week high of $57.05. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $53.38. The company has a market capitalization of $41.64 billion, a PE ratio of 18.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.47.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 30th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.21. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a return on equity of 20.79% and a net margin of 1.66%. The firm had revenue of $34.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.47 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.71 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Walgreens Boots Alliance will post 4.78 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 11th. Investors of record on Friday, May 21st were given a dividend of $0.4675 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $1.87 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.88%. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.45%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance during the first quarter valued at $27,000. Krane Funds Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 280.1% in the first quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 517 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 381 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P purchased a new position in Walgreens Boots Alliance in the first quarter worth about $33,000. 55.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and beauty retail company. It operates through three segments: Retail Pharmacy USA, Retail Pharmacy International, and Pharmaceutical Wholesale. The Retail Pharmacy USA segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, wellness, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores.

