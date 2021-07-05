$0.49 Earnings Per Share Expected for Stantec Inc. (NYSE:STN) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that Stantec Inc. (NYSE:STN) (TSE:STN) will post $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Stantec’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.47 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.51. Stantec reported earnings of $0.38 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 28.9%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Stantec will report full year earnings of $1.87 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.83 to $1.92. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $2.10 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.02 to $2.15. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Stantec.

Stantec (NYSE:STN) (TSE:STN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The business services provider reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $674.29 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $741.17 million. Stantec had a net margin of 3.95% and a return on equity of 12.59%.

Several research firms have recently commented on STN. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on Stantec from $55.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut Stantec from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Atb Cap Markets cut Stantec from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Stantec from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, CIBC lifted their price objective on Stantec from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.38.

Shares of STN traded up $0.69 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $45.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,948 shares, compared to its average volume of 68,560. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.59. The business has a 50-day moving average of $44.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.36 and a beta of 0.90. Stantec has a 1-year low of $28.10 and a 1-year high of $47.56.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a $0.1346 dividend. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.18%. This is a boost from Stantec’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. Stantec’s payout ratio is 14.46%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Stantec by 41.0% in the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 9,854,895 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $318,617,000 after acquiring an additional 2,867,974 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Stantec by 12.0% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,101,995 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $218,263,000 after acquiring an additional 544,770 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of Stantec by 32.0% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,277,487 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $100,254,000 after acquiring an additional 552,150 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Stantec in the fourth quarter valued at $46,385,000. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp grew its position in shares of Stantec by 758.2% in the first quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 1,279,569 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $54,753,000 after purchasing an additional 1,130,475 shares during the period. 60.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Stantec Company Profile

Stantec Inc provides professional consulting services in the area of infrastructure and facilities in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company provides consulting services in engineering, architecture, interior design, landscape architecture, surveying, environmental sciences, project management, and project economics.

