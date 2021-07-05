Beam Global (NASDAQ:BEEM) Receives $42.75 Average PT from Brokerages

Beam Global (NASDAQ:BEEM) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $42.75.

Several brokerages recently commented on BEEM. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Beam Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Roth Capital dropped their price objective on shares of Beam Global from $65.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Maxim Group dropped their price objective on shares of Beam Global from $90.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Beam Global in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Beam Global in a research note on Monday, March 8th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $33.00 price target for the company.

In other news, Director Peter Warner Davidson sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.88, for a total transaction of $358,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 42,749 shares in the company, valued at $1,533,834.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Desmond C. Wheatley sold 3,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.80, for a total transaction of $129,350.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 41,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,657,192.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 26,500 shares of company stock valued at $910,100 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.85% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Credit Agricole S A acquired a new stake in shares of Beam Global during the fourth quarter worth $192,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Beam Global during the fourth quarter worth $285,000. One68 Global Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Beam Global during the fourth quarter worth $221,000. Alps Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Beam Global by 34.7% during the first quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 69,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,032,000 after buying an additional 18,025 shares during the period. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Beam Global during the fourth quarter worth $7,710,000. Institutional investors own 48.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Beam Global stock traded down $1.07 on Wednesday, reaching $34.36. 259,522 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 492,355. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.81. Beam Global has a one year low of $8.60 and a one year high of $75.90.

Beam Global (NASDAQ:BEEM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 23rd. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.37 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 million. Beam Global had a negative net margin of 88.15% and a negative return on equity of 27.90%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Beam Global will post -0.45 earnings per share for the current year.

About Beam Global

Beam Global, a cleantech company, designs, develops, engineers, manufactures, and sells renewably energized products for electric vehicle (EV) charging infrastructure, outdoor media and branding, and energy security products. The company's product portfolio include EV ARC (electric vehicle autonomous renewable charger), an infrastructure product that uses integrated solar power and battery storage to provide a source of power for factory installed electric vehicle charging stations; Solar Tree DCFC, an off-grid, renewably energized, and single-column mounted smart generation and energy storage system to provide a 50kW DC fast charge to one or more electric vehicles or larger vehicles; and EV ARC DCFC, a DC fast charging system for charging EVs.

